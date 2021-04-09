ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Chairman of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Board, Nadeem Lodhi and ZTBL President Mohammad Shahbaz Jameel Friday called on the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar.

The ZTBL Board Chairman briefed the finance minister about the working and operations of the Bank. ZTBL, a leading agro-financing bank in Pakistan, has been extending loans to poor farmers aimed at boosting national agriculture and empowering farmers at the grass root level.

He also updated the finance minister about formation of the new Board and assured to further enhance the capacity of the bank in boosting agro-farming in the country.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the steps taken to reform ZTBL Board and hoped that the new management would augment the specialized operations of the bank.

He affirmed support and facilitation to the newly-appointed ZTBL Board Chairman and ZTBL President for smooth working on the occasion.