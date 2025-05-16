Zong, NOWPDP hold awareness session to promote workplace inclusion for persons with disabilities

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):Zong 4G, in collaboration with the Network of Organisations Working with People with Disabilities (NOWPDP), organised an impactful awareness session aimed at fostering a more inclusive workplace culture for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The session sought to enhance understanding of the challenges PwDs face and emphasized the critical role of empathy, accessibility, and allyship within organizational settings, said a news release.

Featuring immersive simulations and open discussions, the session allowed Zong employees to experience firsthand the physical, social, and emotional barriers encountered by PwDs.

Through this interactive approach, participants reflected on the often-invisible challenges that impact PwDs’ access, participation, and sense of belonging.

Employees from various departments took part in the initiative, gaining valuable insights into how inclusive attitudes and small, intentional actions can drive meaningful changes within the workplace.

“At Zong, we believe that true progress comes from recognising, respecting, and actively responding to the diverse experiences of all individuals,” said Andleeb Aslam, the company’s official spokesperson. “This session reinforced our belief that empathy-driven learning is key to building a workplace where everyone can thrive.”

The collaboration aligns with Zong’s broader sustainability agenda under the banner of Inclusive Growth, which focuses on equitable opportunities, community engagement, and the empowerment of all societal segments.

By promoting open dialogue and collective learning, the session reaffirmed Zong’s ongoing commitment to transforming inclusion from principle into practice. The company continues to champion diversity and ensure that individuals of all abilities are empowered to succeed and contribute meaningfully.