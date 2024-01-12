Zong 4G, ASA Pakistan signs agreement for communication & data connectivity solutions

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital communication company, has signed a corporate partnership agreement with ASA Pakistan Limited, a leading Microfinance Bank, to provide data and voice services for their customers.

Farooq Raza Khan, Director Govt. & Corporate Sales & Services Zong CMPAK and CEO ASA Pakistan Saeed Uddin Khan signed the partnership on behalf of their respective organizations.

“Zong Business team strives to provide each client with industry-leading tailored solutions that can enhance their business productivity and streamline their processes,” a news release said.

A spokesperson for Zong 4G said, “Our partnership with ASA Pakistan (MFB) Limited is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation. We are dedicated to providing our customers with customized GSM and data products that cater to their communication needs.”

CEO ASA Pakistan Saeed Uddin Khan emphasized the importance of telecom services for his company and discussed the benefits of Zong 4G’s services. “Zong 4G’s seamless services will help ASA Pakistan (MFB) Limited users to improve their productivity and drive business growth”.