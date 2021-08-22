Youth bearing fruits of KJP across country: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Sunday said that the youth was reaping benefits of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) across the country on equal basis.

In a news statement, he said the government had so far disbursed soft loans amounting to over Rs 20 billion among 17,000 entrepreneurs under the KJP’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

He said the KJP’s partnered banks were asked to expedite scrutiny process for loans. Soft loans to the youth of less privileged areas were being offered on priority, he added.

The SAPM said the KJP was benefiting the youth from Karachi to Khyber and Giligt to Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar tweeted story of a successful entrepreneur, Shabbir Ahmed who expanded his trading business in Balochistan after availing loan under the YES.

Shabbir from Balochistan, in a video message, extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing such facility to young people.

He said expansion of his business had helped him create jobs for people of his area.