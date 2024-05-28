Youm-e-Takbeer day of national pride, courage, determination: Ahsan Zafar

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Tuesday said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national pride, courage and determination.

In a press statement, he said that May 28, 1998, is celebrated as the day when Pakistan became the first nuclear power of the Islamic world.

It’s a day to renew our commitment to defending our country and our freedom, he said adding that the government has declared May 28th as a national holiday to commemorate this achievement.

The day marks the failure of external and internal enemies’ evil plans against Pakistan, he said adding that the nuclear tests ensured the country’s regional integrity, independence and sovereignty.

He said that business community will continue to contribute in national building and economic development of the country.

He also expressed his firm commitment to support the efforts of the government and armed forces of the country for economic uplift and social prosperity.

He said that a strong and stable economy was prerequisites for further strengthening the defence capabilities.

Ahsan Zafar also lauded the efforts of all those who contributed in making Pakistan as an nuclear power of the world and term them heroes of the nation.