World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP): A high-level World Bank delegation led by Martin Raiser, South Asia Regional Vice President (SARVP) for World Bank called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

The Minister of State welcomed the WB delegation at her office. During the meeting detailed discussion was held on Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, digital economy, connectivity, 5G and Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP) said a news release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT & Telecom, Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood and Tania Aidrus, Convener of Digital Pakistan Committee were also present in the meeting.

While talking to delegation, Minister of State for IT & Telecom Shaza Fatima said that the government of Pakistan was committed for the digitalization as the country was moving on the path of digital transformation.

She said that Digital Pakistan Policy was paving the way Pakistan’s digital transformation journey to the next level.

Shaza Fatima said that the vision of the government for digital Pakistan was to bring social and economic prosperity and citizens empowerment through digital transformation.

She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif private sector was being extended full support. Private sector was being provided enabling environment to take lead in digitalization process in the country.

Talking about Digital Economy Enhancement Project, Minister of State for IT said that DEEP will be completed within the timeline.

The WB delegation appreciated the efforts for digitalization in the country and the two sides agreed to continue collaboration regarding the implementation of the different phases of DEEP.

The meeting was also attended by Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.