Workers’ remittances witness 43pc increase in March: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Hammad Azhar Monday said that workers’ remittances have recorded an increase of 43 percent in March 2021 as compared to same period of last year.

Likewise, the remittances during the first three quarters of the current financial year (2020-21) have witnessed an increase of 26.2 percent by growing from US$17billion last year to $21.5 billion during the current year, the minister tweeted.

“Workers remittances have recorded an increase of 43% in March as compared to same time last year. The increase in July-March period is 26.2% (from usd 17bn to 21.5 bn),” Hammad Tweeted.