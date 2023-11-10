Workers’ remittances record $2.5 bn inflow in October

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion during October 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 11.5 per cent on month on month basis and 9.06 per cent on year on year basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$ 8.8 billion has been recorded during the first four months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during October 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($616.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($473.9 million), United Kingdom ($330.2 million) and United States of America ($283.3 million).