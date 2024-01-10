Workers’ remittances record $2.4 bn inflow in December

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.4 billion during December 2023, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 5.4 per cent on month on month basis and 13.4 per cent on year on year basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of US$13.4 billion has been recorded during the first six months of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Remittances inflows during December 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($577.6 million), United Arab Emirates ($419.2 million), United Kingdom ($368.0 million) and United States of America ($263.9 million).