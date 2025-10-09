Workers’ remittances increase by 8.41% to $9.536 inflow in 1st quarter

Thursday, October 9, 2025
Business

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):The overseas workers’ remittances witnessed an increase of 8.41 per cent during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2025-26, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The inflow of $ 9.536 billion was recorded during July-September 2025-26 as compared to the inflow of $8.796 billion during July-September 2024-25, showing growth of 8.41 per cent.
Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the worker’s remittance went up by 11.33 per cent in September 2025 to $3.183 billion from $ 2.859 billion during the same month last year.
Remittances inflows during September 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($750.9 million), the United Arab Emirates ($677.1 million), the United Kingdom ($454.8 million) and the United States of America ($269.0 million).
