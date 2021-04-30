Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.05 pc

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 29, for the combined consumption group, witnessed nominal increase of 0.05 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.27 points against 148.20 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.90 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.15 percent increase and went up from 158.95 points in last week to 159.19 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; and Rs29,518-44,175 per month increased by 0.15 percent, 0.15 percent and 0.10 percent respectively while the inflation for income group above Rs 44,175 witnessed decrease of 0.02 percent.

During the week, prices of 09 items decreased, 12 items increased while that of 30 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included tomatoes, onions, eggs, LPG Cylinder, chicken, garlic, mash pulse, moong pulse and mustard oil.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included bananas, wheat flour, potatoes, toilet soap, sugar, mutton, gram pulse, cooked beef, beef, rice (Basmati broken), masoor pulse and gur.

The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), bread, milk (fresh), curd, milk (powdered), cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (both loose and tin), salt, chillies powder, tea (packet), cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone call charges.