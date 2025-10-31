Weekly inflation up by 0.12 percent

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 0.12 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on October 30, 2025, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 335.53 points, up from 335.14 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI rose by 5.05 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group (up to Rs17,732) increased by 0.28 percent, rising to 331.18 points from 330.27 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175; and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.16 percent, 0.15 percent, 0.14 percent, and 0.08 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased, and 27 (52.94%) items remained stable.

The major commodities that registered a week-on-week increase included onions (59.54%), eggs (3.24%), chicken (2.40%), garlic (1.72%), firewood (0.93%), cooking oil 5-litre tin (0.64%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.40%), wheat flour (0.36%), and powdered milk (0.22%).

Items showing a decline in prices included tomatoes (47.02%), pulse gram (1.66%), pulse masoor (1.20%), pulse moong (0.65%), LPG (0.60%), gur (0.56%), potatoes (0.23%), pulse mash (0.14%), and rice IRRI-6/9 (0.12%).

On a year-on-year basis, the major increases were observed in the prices of ladies sandal (55.62%), sugar (42.44%), tomatoes (31.56%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), onions (19.98%), wheat flour (19.23%), gur (18.41%), beef (13.42%), firewood (12.51%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (12.34%), and vegetable ghee 1kg (11.41%).

Commodities witnessing a year-on-year decline included garlic (30.74%), pulse gram (29.12%), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26%), potatoes (20.07%), tea (17.93%), pulse mash (15.87%), chicken (15.63%), LPG (5.93%), pulse masoor (4.68%), and rice IRRI-6/9 (3.36%).