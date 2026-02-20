Weekly inflation rises by 1.16pc

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), increased by 1.16 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on February 19, 2026, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 335.67 points, up from 331.81 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI registered an increase of 5.19 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 = 100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group (up to Rs 17,732) increased by 1.11 percent to 325.80 points from 322.23 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733–22,888; Rs 22,889–29,517; Rs 29,518–44,175; and above Rs 44,175 rose by 1.50 percent, 1.03 percent, 0.92 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 percent) items remained stable.

Major commodities registering a week-on-week increase included bananas (16.05%), electricity charges for Q1 (15.41%), garlic (5.86%), chicken (5.49%), onions (3.83%), tomatoes (3.82%), diesel (2.69%), petrol (1.93%), beef (1.03%), LPG (0.75%), mutton (0.69%) and long cloth (0.28%).

On the other hand, major commodities witnessing a decrease included eggs (11.78%), potatoes (2.24%), wheat flour (2.02%), pulse masoor (1.47%), sugar (0.96%), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (0.72%), pulse gram (0.58%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.19%), gur (0.16%), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.11%), rice IRRI-6/9 (0.08%) and mustard oil (0.07%).

On a year-on-year basis, major increases were observed in the prices of tomatoes (85.20%), wheat flour (31.33%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), electricity charges for Q1 (17.33%), bananas (15.83%), chilies powder (15.20%), beef (13.28%), LPG (12.22%), firewood (11.40%), powdered milk (9.89%), shirting (9.11%), mutton (8.77%) and gur (8.63%).

Commodities witnessing a year-on-year decline included potatoes (45.43%), garlic (27.51%), pulse gram (23.30%), chicken (19.36%), onions (18.10%), tea Lipton (13.95%), salt powder (12.52%), pulse masoor (12.33%), eggs (8.54%), pulse mash (5.08%), mustard oil (2.13%), sugar (1.43%) and pulse moong (1.40%).