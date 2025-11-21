Weekly inflation goes up slightly

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed slight increase of 0.07 percent for the combined consumption group during the week, ended on November 20, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 335.54 points, up from 335.31 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI rose by 3.53 percent.

The weekly SPI (base year 2015-16=100) covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group (up to Rs17,732) increased by 0.07 percent, rising to 329.13 points from 328.89 points last week.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517; Rs29,518–44,175; and above Rs44,175 rose by 0.07 percent, 0.04 percent, 0.03 percent, and 0.09 percent, respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37%) items increased, 13 (25.49%) items decreased, and 22 (43.14%) items remained unchanged.

Major commodities registering an increase during the week included tomatoes (57.03%), LPG (5.16%), garlic (2.61%), sugar (2.23%), diesel (2.17%), georgette (0.80%), bananas (0.72%), tea prepared (0.59%), firewood (0.26%), vegetable ghee 1-kg (0.21%), beef (0.17%), and mustard oil (0.13%).

Items showing a decline in prices during the week included onions (12.38%), chicken (8.07%), potatoes (5.69%), salt powdered (1.67%), pulse moong (1.62%), wheat flour (1.41%), pulse gram (0.81%), and eggs (0.48%).

On a year-on-year basis, major increases were observed in the prices of sugar (43.77%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), wheat flour (17.31%), gur (16.35%), beef (13.45%), firewood (12.52%), bananas (11.81%), diesel (11.66%), vegetable ghee 2.5-kg (9.04%), lawn printed (8.29%), powdered milk (8.17%) and cooking oil 5-litre (7.75%).

Commodities showing year-on-year declines included garlic (36.79%), potatoes (29.56%), pulse gram (29.26%), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26%), tea Lipton (17.79%), pulse mash (15.28%), onions (9.97%), LPG (5.66%), pulse masoor (5.08%) and pulse moong (3.42%).