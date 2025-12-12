Weekly inflation falls slightly

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), recorded a slight decrease of 0.03 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on December 11, 2025, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 335.73 points, down from 335.84 points last week. On a year-on-year basis, the SPI increased by 3.90 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 = 100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group (up to Rs17,732) decreased by 0.26 percent, to 326.84 points from 327.70 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs17,733–22,888; Rs22,889–29,517 and Rs29,518–44,175; decreased by 0.17 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.04 percent respectively, while it increased by 0.02 percent for and above Rs44,175.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 12 (23.53%) items increased, 10 (19.61%) items decreased, and 29 (56.86%) items remained stable.

Major commodities registering a week-on-week decrease included tomatoes (16.18%), sugar (4.91%), onions (4.08%), potatoes (1.71%), bananas (1.01%), pulse gram (0.36%), pulse masoor (0.10%), gur (0.08%) and LPG (0.08%).

Items showing an increase in prices included chicken (6.19%), wheat flour (2.88%), eggs (0.93%), cooking oil 5 litre (0.72%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (0.70%), tea prepared (0.56%), powdered milk (0.39%), pulse moong (0.37%), washing soap (0.20%) and firewood (0.08%).

On a year-on-year basis, major increases were observed in the prices of sugar (30.28%), gas charges for q1 (29.85%), wheat flour (21.59%), gur (14.96%), beef (13.42%), firewood (12.86%), powdered milk (9.46%), chicken (8.62%), diesel (8.42%), lawn printed (8.29%) and cooking oil 5 litre (7.92%) an bananas (7.79%).

Commodities witnessing year-on-year decline included potatoes (42.59%), tomatoes (40.75%), garlic (37.46%), onions (30.23%), pulse gram (28.95%), tea packet (17.79%), pulse mash (13.33%), electricity charges for Q1 (8.40%) and salt powder (5.08%).