WCCIS–IMG meeting highlights challenges for women entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jan 10 (APP):Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Executive Committee

Member Uzma Zaka chaired a meeting with Partner Consultant at International

Management Group (IMG) Mariko Kaneko.

The discussion focused on capacity building for women entrepreneurs in the informal economy

sector in Punjab.

Key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs at both export and local levels

were highlighted.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of insights and perspectives toward strengthening

women led enterprises.