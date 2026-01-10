Saturday, January 10, 2026
WCCIS–IMG meeting highlights challenges for women entrepreneurs

SIALKOT, Jan 10 (APP):Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Executive Committee
Member Uzma Zaka chaired a meeting with Partner Consultant at International
Management Group (IMG) Mariko Kaneko.
The discussion focused on capacity building for women entrepreneurs in the informal economy
sector in Punjab.
Key challenges faced by women entrepreneurs at both export and local levels
were highlighted.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of insights and perspectives toward strengthening
women led enterprises.
