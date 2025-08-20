Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeBusinessWCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business
Business

WCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business

10
- Advertisement -
SIALKOT, Aug 20 (APP):President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Siddiqa led a delegation from WCCIS to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore, for an interactive session alongside Faisalabad Women Chamber and WCCIS Khanewal.
The session, hosted by Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman/Vice President FPCCI, Qurat-ul-Ain, Vice President FPCCI, and Zaki Aijaz, Former Vice President, focused on the challenges of women chambers, proposals for growth, and new avenues of collaboration.
The FPCCI promised full support in empowering women-led businesses, strengthening partnerships, and fostering opportunities across Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan