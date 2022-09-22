WB Vice President calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Vice President of World Bank for South Asian Region Martin Raiser Thursday called on Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office here and discussed with him matters of mutual interests.

Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the vice president World Bank to his office and extended warm wishes on taking charge of Vice President World Bank.

He apprised him that Pakistan values reciprocal and congenial relations with the World Bank- South Asian Region. “The World Bank’s assistance has played and shall continue to play a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan,” said the minister.

He further expressed gratitude to World Bank for its flood relief assistance to the country.

“We are extremely well-supported by World Bank’s team,” the minister acknowledged.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the unprecedented monsoon downpour flooding that Pakistan was facing with immeasurable destruction caused by it.

He further apprised the Vice President that more than seven million people had been displaced, according to latest figures – the death toll due to floods had reached to 1600, 600,000 flood affected women were pregnant, malnutrition and water-borne diseases were increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, the vice president expressed heartfelt condolences on the devastating floods and assured complete assistance from World Bank.

“In this difficult time of Pakistan, we are ready to support and provide as much assistance as we can.” said Martin Raiser.

He further highlighted that the World Bank was re-purposing the funds under existing projects for the procurement of emergency equipment.

He assured to lend support for long-term reconstruction efforts.

Moreover, he expressed his desire to cooperate in energy sector of Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, the minister assured the vice president World Bank about the efficient disbursement of funds and apprised him about the monitoring and implementation mechanism of continuous meetings of National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects and Steering Committee for Coordination regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities.