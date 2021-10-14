WB acknowledges progress on structural reforms

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): The World Bank (WB) Thursday acknowledged that a lot of progress had been made on implementation of structural reforms in various sectors by Pakistan, stressing that there was need to keep up the momentum to achieve the projected growth targets.

According to press statement received here form the Embassy of Pakistan in United States, the acknowledgement was made during a meeting of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin with Vice President World Bank, South Asian Region Hartwig Schafer along with his team at Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC.

In his remarks, the Finance Minister reiterated that the government was fully committed to implementing structural reforms, protecting social spending and boosting social safety nets in order to protect the vulnerable segments of the society.

He appreciated the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms in Pakistan over the years.

Among others, Federal Minister for Energy, Mohammad Hammad Azhar; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Omar Ayub Khan along with their teams joined the meeting virtually.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir, Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary Finance Division and senior officials also participated in the meeting, the statement added.