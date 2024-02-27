Vibe Hai – ROX by Jazz New Lifestyle Partner of Pakistan’s Digital-First Generation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, brings ROX, an exciting new digital sub-brand tailored to serve as the all-encompassing lifestyle partner of the nation’s digital-first generation.

With a tagline ‘vibe hai’ (feel the vibe), ROX carries a youthful persona that perfectly resonates with young Pakistanis, with packages and offerings to jibe with their hyper-connected lifestyles, said a news release.

Offering a fully digital journey, ROX is a digital lifestyle brand that allows users to seamlessly manage their connectivity and rewards.

It has partnered with leading lifestyle brands like Foodpanda, Careem, Bookme, and Golootlo to offer users exciting, exclusive deals and discounts.

ROX also comes with premium subscriptions to Jazz’s top apps like Tamasha — the country’s largest homegrown digital entertainment platform, Bajao — a leading digital music streaming service in Pakistan, and GameNow — a revolutionary gaming platform, elevating their digital experience.

“Pakistan has a massive youth population, a significant proportion of which is under the age of 30 with rapidly changing connectivity needs that only a digital telco brand like ROX can meet,” shared Kazim Mujtaba, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazz. “ROX also complements our DO1440 strategy, joining the ranks of our acclaimed digital lifestyle products like Garaj cloud, Tamasha OTT, JazzCash fintech, GameNow gaming platform, and more. I’m confident that young Pakistanis will find ROX a brand that understands their digital needs, encouraging them to be the true ‘ROXSTARS’ that they are,” he added.

ROX caters to the varying everyday digital needs of the Pakistani youth. Switching from Jazz Prepaid to ROX is just a click away, a smooth transition that the intuitive ROX app ensures with incentive rollover.

ROX users can also level up the perks by referring friends and family to ROX and scoring epic rewards.

Redeemable ROX Bucks are also up for grabs every time they subscribe or recharge, a rewarding experience that further enhances users’ digital journey with the brand.