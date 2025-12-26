Uzbekistan’s GDP exceeds $145 billion for first time, President Mirziyoyev Says

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced on Friday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP has exceeded $145 billion for the first time in Uzbekistan’s history, marking a major economic milestone.

Addressing the Oliy Majlis and the people of Uzbekistan on Friday, the President said the country’s exports increased by 23 percent to $33.4 billion, while gold reserves surpassed $60 billion for the first time, said a release issued here.

He noted that foreign investment inflows reached $43.1 billion, with total investment accounting for 31.9 percent of GDP.

President Mirziyoyev said that 228 new large-scale production facilities, worth $14 billion, will be launched next year. Economic growth is projected at 6.6 percent, with GDP expected to reach $167 billion.

Leading international rating agencies have upgraded Uzbekistan’s sovereign credit rating from BB– to BB, he added.

He also highlighted progress in the energy sector, stating that electricity production increased to 85 billion kilowatt-hours following fundamental reforms.

On social development, the President said that clean drinking water reached the homes of 715,000 residents in 188 mahallas for the first time, while water supply was improved for an additional 2.3 million people.

He added that 5 million people gained sustainable income this year, reducing the unemployment rate from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent.

According to the President, about 1.5 million people were lifted out of poverty, and 1,435 mahallas became poverty-free for the first time. The national poverty rate declined from 8.9 percent to 5.8 percent.

In education, 168,000 children from low-income families were admitted to state kindergartens on a preferential basis, and inclusive education was introduced in 208 kindergartens.

President Mirziyoyev said that democratic reforms have continued despite global challenges and emphasized the role of public support, youth engagement, and entrepreneurship in achieving progress.

He also noted that Uzbekistan has increasingly become a platform for international dialogue, hosting major global events including the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, a UNESCO General Conference session, the Central Asia–European Union Summit, and the International Climate Forum.

Looking ahead, the President said Uzbekistan aims to join the ranks of upper-middle-income countries.

An industrial development program will be launched to transition the economy to a new technological level, and in 2026, 782 industrial and infrastructure projects worth $52 billion are planned.

He also stressed the importance of civil society institutions and announced plans to develop a five-year strategy for civil society development.

Concluding his address, President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence in the unity and potential of the Uzbek people, saying the country is entering a decisive stage in building a “New Uzbekistan.”