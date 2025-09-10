Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad”  route

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Uzbekistan and Pakistan continue to strengthen their friendly relations and expand cooperation across multiple sectors. In this process, transport and logistics, particularly air connectivity, play a crucial role.

As part of efforts to deepen ties, enhance economic diplomacy, and boost tourism cooperation, Uzbekistan Airways is increasing the number of regular flights between the two countries, said release issued here on Wednesday.

Starting 28 October 2025, the frequency of flights on “Tashkent-Islamabad-Tashkent” route will be doubled – from once a week to two flights per week.

Currently, Uzbekistan Airways operates flights twice a week (on Wednesdays and Fridays) on the “Tashkent-Lahore-Tashkent” route, and once a week (on Saturdays) on the “Tashkent-Islamabad-Tashkent” route.

Due to consistently high demand, with flights running at full passenger capacity and tickets selling out several days in advance, the airline has decided to expand its flight schedule.

The increase in flight frequency will not only provide greater convenience for travelers but will also foster closer trade and economic cooperation, encourage business partnerships, and support more frequent exchanges between the two nations.

Importantly, these additional flights will also strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties between the brotherly peoples of Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Furthermore, the expansion of flights offers significant advantages for international travelers.

Tashkent International Airport serves as a strategic transit hub, providing convenient connections from Pakistan to destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia. This makes Uzbekistan Airways an attractive option for passengers seeking smooth and efficient travel to global destinations.

The regular expansion of flight frequencies is a strategic step for both Uzbekistan and Pakistan, reflecting the growing partnership between the two nations and taking bilateral relations to a new level of cooperation and connectivity.

These additional flights will stand as a symbol of the two nations’ shared vision: building bridges across regions, strengthening friendships, and connecting their peoples not only with each other but also with the wider world.