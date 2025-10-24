Uzbek govt strives for ease of travel, strengthens tourism with Pakistan: Ambassador Tukhtaev

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, said on Monday that Uzbekistan has always been striving for ease of travel with Pakistan, which will promote tourism and cultural ties between the two countries and bring their people closer.

The “Silk Route” is a historical connection for relations between the two countries, which has connected the hearts and souls of people of both countries for centuries, and its restoration will prove to be a milestone for tourism and cultural connection between the two countries, the Ambassador said.

“I welcome you all to this special ceremony entitled “Bridging Cultures: Tourism Potential of Uzbekistan”, which is dedicated to strengthening the bonds of friendship between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through the promotion of tourism, culture, and people-to-people connections.

“We are also gathered here to celebrate a significant occasion, the appointment of Hamid Mahmood Chaudhry as the Ambassador of the Tourism Brand of Uzbekistan in Pakistan. Our cities, such as Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Kokand, Shakhrisabz and Termez, are among the cradles of Islamic scholarship, culture, and art,” the Ambassador said.

The Uzbek envoy said that these cities are living museums of Islamic architecture, spirituality, and intellectual life, and they have nurtured the golden age of Islamic science and thought, and these cities are living symbols of our shared faith, history, and values.

Uzbekistan, located in the very heart of “Central Asia and the Great Silk Road,” is a land of ancient civilizations, magnificent architecture, and profound spirituality and the country has for millennia been a land where ideas flourished and faith was strengthened, he said.

Meanwhile, highlighting the potential of religious tourism, he said the sacred land of Uzbekistan has given birth to great scholars and saints such as Imam al-Bukhari, Imam at-Termizi, Bahouddin Naqshband, Abu Rayhan al-Biruni, Al-Khwarizmi, Ibn Sina and many others, whose teachings continue to inspire millions of Muslims across the World.

These greatest minds of the Muslim Ummah are ones who shaped not only our regional identity but also the universal heritage of Islamic civilization. That’s why these scholars were the intellectual ancestors of not just Uzbekistan, but also of all the Muslim Ummah, including the great nation of Pakistan, he said.

The Ambassador in the era of the Baburid Empire, founded by Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, the cultural and intellectual bridge between our nations grew even stronger.

Babur’s Baburnama is not only a masterpiece of Turkic literature, but also a precious record of the interconnected destinies of Central and South Asia and the Baburid courts became beacons of knowledge, art, and architecture, all inspired by the same cultural DNA that once flourished in Samarkand and Bukhara, he said.

Alisher said the connection between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is not a matter of modern diplomacy alone; it is a civilizational kinship, rooted in shared scholars, shared saints, and shared souls.

He said that in this regard, the government of Uzbekistan warmly invites our Pakistani friends to visit and perform spiritual ziyarah journeys to these blessed places. We wish to see more Pakistani brothers and sisters walking through the same streets where great scholars once taught, where science, literature, and Islamic thought flourished for centuries.

“We believe that every journey from Pakistan to Uzbekistan is not only a physical trip, but also a journey of the heart, a rediscovery of one’s own spiritual and historical roots.”

“I am also sharing some exciting news that highlights Uzbekistan’s growing role on the international stage, from October 30 to November 13, 2025, the ancient and majestic city of Samarkand will host the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference, and this will be the first time in more than 40 years that the UNESCO General Conference is being held outside of Paris.

The selection of Samarkand as the venue for this high-profile global event stands as a clear testament to the international recognition of Uzbekistan’s significant achievements in the fields of culture, science, education, communication, and information, as well as its rich historical and cultural heritage, he said.

The envoy said that today “we are also gathered to celebrate the appointment of Mr. Hameed Mahmood Chaudhry as Uzbekistan’s Tourism Brand Ambassador in Pakistan, and this appointment carries great symbolic and practical importance.

Mr. Hamid is not only a prominent personality in Pakistan’s tourism community, but also a passionate advocate of cultural connectivity and historical awareness but he is also known for his dedication to promoting tourism and cultural heritage.

Talking about direct flights between both sides, he said that starting October 28, 2025, Uzbekistan Airways will double the frequency of its regular flights between Tashkent and Islamabad, and these flights will operate twice a week – on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights from Tashkent to Islamabad now take just around one and a half hours, offering a swift, time-saving connection. One-way fares start from approximately USD 220 and round fares from USD 400, making this route not only convenient but also highly cost-effective for business, study, or leisure travel.

In addition, Uzbekistan Airways operates two weekly flights between Tashkent and Lahore, on Wednesdays and Fridays, with similarly affordable fares and perfectly timed schedules, allowing Pakistani travellers more choice and flexibility.

On the occasion, Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Mr. Aftab Ur Rehman Rana said that direct air connectivity and ease of Visa are pivotal for promoting tourism on both sides.

He said that there is a need for a revival of spiritual linkages and to enhance the religious tourism between both sides.