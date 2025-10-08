Uzbek envoy keen to raise trade with Pakistan to $2billion

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Tahir Mehmood, along with Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad to discuss ways for strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Upon arrival, the ICCI delegation was warmly received by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev.

During the meeting, the Ambassador highlighted the historic and friendly relations between the two brotherly countries and said there exists tremendous potential for enhancing trade in multiple sectors, including agriculture, textiles, sports goods, and surgical instruments.

The Ambassador noted that the current bilateral trade volume stands around USD 400–500 million, which is far below the actual potential.

He emphasized the need to raise this figure to at least USD 2 billion within the next couple of years. He added that Uzbekistan is one of the leading importers of Pakistani goods among the Central Asian Republics, while Pakistan imports a variety of products from Uzbekistan, such as cotton yarn and fruits.

Discussing connectivity, the Ambassador underlined the importance of rail and air linkages to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

He informed that Uzbekistan Airways is planning to double its weekly flights on the Tashkent–Islamabad–Tashkent route, from one to two per week.

The addition of more flights, he said, would not only facilitate passengers but also strengthen business linkages, trade opportunities, and people-to-people contacts.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that Pakistan offers immense potential for trade and investment, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

He expressed the business community’s desire to develop strong trade relations with Uzbekistan and underscored the importance of collaboration between ICCI and the Tashkent Chamber of Commerce and Industry to promote bilateral trade through B2B engagements and joint ventures.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood added that the growing partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan marks a new chapter in regional connectivity, economic cooperation and shared prosperity.

He also extended an invitation to the Ambassador to visit ICCI, which His Excellency graciously accepted, assuring that he would visit soon to further explore avenues for trade promotion and business cooperation.

Trade Counselor Alisher Duschanov, ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Irfan Chaudhry also shared their insights on the topic.