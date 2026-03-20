Uzbek envoy extends Eid ul-Fitr greetings to nation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev has conveyed warm “Eid ul-Fitr” greetings to the people and government of Pakistan.

In a heartfelt message here on Friday, Ambassador Alisher expressed his best wishes for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the Pakistani nation during this joyous festival.

“Eid ul-Fitr is a celebration of peace, unity, and compassion. It is a time for us to reflect on shared values and strengthen our bonds of brotherhood, he said.

“Uzbekistan and Pakistan have long-standing friendly relations rooted in mutual respect and cooperation and Let us work together to promote peace and development in our regions.”

During this festive season, and”I hope that every household in Pakistan experiences happiness and harmony. May the spirit of Eid inspire us to build a more connected and prosperous future” he said.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations in areas such as trade, culture, and education.

He reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering closer ties and enhancing people-to-people connections.

He further stated , “Eid is a time for renewal of hope and goodwill. I sincerely wish that this celebration brings renewed spirit and prosperity to Pakistan.”

The Uzbek embassy in Islamabad expressed hope that this Eid ul-Fitr will strengthen the friendship and partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

They look forward to further enhancing cooperation and friendship in the years to come.