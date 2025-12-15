USF with GDIP, Nayatel & DEMO join forces to pioneer digital equity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): The Universal Service Fund (USF), a key subsidiary of the Ministry of IT & Telecommunication (MoITT), the globally recognized Internet Society (ISOC), Global Development Inclusion Partnership (GDIP), Nayatel & DEMO have joined hands in a historic partnership to establish the “Jhuggi Wala Community Network” in District Muzaffargarh, Punjab.

Another significant milestone has been achieved in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision to transform Pakistan into a “Digital Nation,” the announcement was made at a prestigious ceremony held at a local hotel on Monday, said a press release.

In his welcoming address, the Chief Executive Officer of USF, Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, presented details of USF’s remarkable achievements to date.

Talking about USF’s Cumulative National Performance, Mudassar highlighted that USF has so far launched 107 Broadband Services projects at a cost of over Rs 95.27 billion, of which 94 projects have been completed. This has connected 39.4 million residents in unserved and rural areas to the digital world. The connectivity has been provided along 2,585 kilometres of various Motorways and National Highways. Through 28 different Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) projects, 19,169 kilometres of OFC has been laid at a total cost of PKR 41.43 billion, he added.

He said that the establishment of the Community Network in “Jhuggi Wala”, the remote village of District Muzaffargarh, is the direct outcome of the dynamic leadership and clear directives of the Federal Minister IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The Federal Minister has advised that USF find ways for “Digital Inclusion” of the rural community beyond simply providing connectivity to unserved and underserved areas,” he said. “We must also take proactive measures to empower local communities, particularly women, through Digital Literacy training to ensure the positive and effective utilization of this connectivity. This unique collaboration with the Internet Society is a crucial step in operationalizing this national agenda.”

Naveed Haq, Senior Director at the Internet Society, delivered a captivating address, enlightening the audience about the pivotal objectives of the Community Network and ISOC’s ambitious goals for catalysing rural development.

With conviction, Naveed stressed the imperative of fostering a connected community, urging regulatory authorities, private sector stakeholders, and telecommunications giants to converge their efforts in a harmonious synergy, ultimately paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive digital future.

The ceremony also featured a high-level Policy Dialogue where senior leadership from various key institutions participated. Speakers included Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar (Member Compliance, PTA), Saira Faisal (Country Lead, GSMA), Waqar Haider (Special Communication Organization – SCO), Sohail Manzoor (National Rural Support Programme – NRSP), Waqas Hassan (GDIP), and Aqeel Khurshid (CTO Nayatel).

The speakers emphasized the critical importance of connecting rural communities to the digital world, underscored the necessity of implementing robust digital inclusion measures for women’s empowerment, and stressed the urgent need to intensify efforts to eliminate the Digital Divide. Participants commended the Universal Service Fund’s stellar role in multi-billion-rupee projects aimed at providing connectivity for remote regions to empower rural communities.

This historic partnership, focused on establishing the Community Network and providing digital facilities, is widely hailed as a major leap toward Digital Equity by addressing the “Usage Gap” and the socio-economic advancement of Pakistan’s rural digital economy.