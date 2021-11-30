USA, UK, China remain top three destinations of Pakistani exports

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first four months of current financial year (2021-22), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.
Total exports to the USA during July-October (2021-22) were recorded at US $2096.859 million against the exports of US $1461.197 million during July-October (2020-21), showing growth of 43.50 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $806.571 million against the exports of US $602.393 million last year, showing increase of 33.89 percent.
China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 763.572 million during the months under review against the exports of US $ 462.268 million, showing growth of 65.17 percent, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $540.112 million against US $448.929 million during last year, showing increase of 20.31 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $536.194 million against US $493.739 million last year, the data revealed.
During July-October (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $437.312 million against US $316.348 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at US $327.871 million against US $230.179 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $316.495 million against the exports of US $220.219 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $158.721 million against US $ 296.563 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $242.511 million against US $169.777 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $163.961 million against US $137.575 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $227.925 million against US $171.012 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $127.401 million during the current year compared to US $142.579 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $125.404 million against US $89.979, to Malaysia US $115.592 million against US $56.605 million.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 32.31 percent during the months under review, from US $ 7.322 billion to US $ 9.681 billion, the SBP data revealed.
