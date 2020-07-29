USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani exports during FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the fiscal year (2019-20), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

The total exports to the USA during July-June (2019-20) were recorded at US $ 3897.852 million against the exports of US $ 4042.701 million during July-June (2018-19), showing negative growth of 3.58 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 1663.672 million against the exports of $1858.878 million last year, showing decrease of 10.50 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1637.280 million during fiscal year under review against the exports of US $ 1758.050 million during last year, showing decrease of 6.86 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $ 1585.632 million against $ 1382.792 million during last year, showing increase of 14.66 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $ 1301.311 million against US $ 1307.459 million last year, the data revealed.

During the fiscal year (2019-20), the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $ 888.913 million against US $ 1192.559 million whereas the exports to Holland stood at US $ 981.404 million against US $948.911 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 869.736 million against US $ 929.421 million last year where as the exports to Italy stood at US $ 750.917 million against US $ 805.399 million.

Similarly, the exports to Bangladesh during the period under review were recorded at US $ 694.124 million against US $ 744.720 million while the exports to France stood at US$ 422.234 million against US $ 443.532 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Singapore were recorded at US $ 178.560 million during the fiscal year compared to US $ 264.831 million last year whereas, the exports to Canada stood at US $ 269.983 million against US $285.089 million, to Saudi Arabia US $ 453.847 million against US $ 330.156 million whereas the exports to India stood at US $ 28.644 million during the fiscal year against US $ 311.958 million during last year.