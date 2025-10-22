Wednesday, October 22, 2025
US, UK & China, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Sep

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first three months of the current financial year 2025-26, followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.
Total exports to the US during July-September 2025-26 were recorded at US$1,642.334 million against the exports of US$1,461.652 million during July-September 2024-25, showing an increase of 12.36 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $573.735 million against the exports of US $562.992 million last year, showing an increase of 1.90 percent.
China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $562.391 million during the months under review against the exports of US $559.075 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $491.580 million against US $564.72 million last year, while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $445.701 million against US $428.018 million last year, data said.
During July-September 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $381.137 million against $367.961 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $326.299 million against $296.819 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $382.785 million against the exports of US $354.935 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $161.831 million against $ 201.880 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $180.147 million against US $189.500 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $134.750 million against US $130.109 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $137.699 million against US $152.318 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $160.234 million during the current year, compared to US $175.998 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $47.435 million against US $94.488 million.
