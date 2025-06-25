US-Pakistan agrees for increasing bilateral economic, trade ties

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):The United States of America (USA) and Pakistan have agreed to increase bilateral economic and trade ties and meaningful engagement in investment and negotiation on pertinent economic issues.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a virtual meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The discussion focused on meaningful engagement in trade, investment and deepening economic ties mutually beneficial to both sides with technical level trade related discussions to be concluded coming week, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

