US envoy calls on Finance Minister; expresses confidence in Pakistan’s economic policies

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Charge’d Affaires of the United States Andrew Schofer on Wednesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and expressed confidence in the policies and initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan for its economic stability.

The envoy also extended his country’s support to give further impetus to the economic and trade relations between the two countries, a Finance Division news release said.

During the meeting, the minister exchanged views on remarkable bilateral relations and apprised the envoy of the current challenges being faced by the country, especially on the economic front.

Ishaq Dar further communicated about the difficult policy decisions recently being taken by Pakistan aimed at stabilizing the economy that resulted into an upward curve ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

The minister also informed the US Charge’d Affaires about the on-going International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and assured his government’s commitment to complete it.

He thanked the envoy for the US support and reiterated his government’s desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment ties with America.