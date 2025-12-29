US, China & UK, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Nov

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2025-26, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-November 2025-26 were recorded at US$2.639 billion against the exports of US$2.514 billion during July-November 2024-25, showing an increase of 4.97 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $982.984 million against the exports of US $1055.206 million last year, showing a decrease of 6.84 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $904.908 million during the months under review against the exports of US $934.556 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $833.366 million against US $925.940 million last year, while the exports to Germany rose to US $716.065 million from US $708.936 million last year, data said.

During July-November 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $616.042 million against $621.924 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $513.291 million against $481.461 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $673.822 million against the exports of US $601.067 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $210.556 million against $ 408.585 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $292.119 million against US $315.335 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $220.588 million against US $232.881 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $242.913 million against US $258.055 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $272.232 million during the current year, compared to US $303.858 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $82.495 million against US $137.019 million.