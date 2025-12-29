Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeBusinessUS, China & UK, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Nov
Business

US, China & UK, top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports during Jul-Nov

6
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2025-26, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).
Total exports to the US during July-November 2025-26 were recorded at US$2.639 billion against the exports of US$2.514 billion during July-November 2024-25, showing an increase of 4.97 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
This was followed by the China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $982.984 million against the exports of US $1055.206 million last year, showing a decrease of 6.84 percent.
UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $904.908 million during the months under review against the exports of US $934.556 million, SBP data revealed.
Among other countries, Pakistani exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stood at US $833.366 million against US $925.940 million last year, while the exports to Germany rose to US $716.065 million from US $708.936 million last year, data said.
During July-November 2025-26, the exports to Holland were recorded at $616.042 million against $621.924 million, whereas the exports to Italy stood at $513.291 million against $481.461 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $673.822 million against the exports of US $601.067 million, while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $210.556 million against $ 408.585 million last year.
The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $292.119 million against US $315.335 million.
Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $220.588 million against US $232.881 million, while the exports to Belgium stood at US $242.913 million against US $258.055 million.
Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $272.232 million during the current year, compared to US $303.858 million last year, whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $82.495 million against US $137.019 million.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan