Unnecessary restrictions are being lifted to increase foreign investment: Qaiser Sheikh

KARACHI, Feb 07 (APP): Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that reforms are being brought in FBR regulations to increase investment and trade activities, and unnecessary measures will be removed.

He said this while addressing the My Karachi Climate Matters Conference as a Chief Guest at the Expo Center under the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

He said that steps are being taken to increase foreign direct investment and unnecessary restrictions are being lifted to increase foreign investment in the country. The State Bank and SECP regulations have also been reformed. He said that 6,000 acres of land in Bin Qasim are available for investment, where we are ready to provide land for the establishment of industries.

He added the industrial sector should come forward and set up industries and take advantage from the 10-year tax-free facility. He said that work is being don diligently on climate change all over the world. The federal minister suggested expanding mangrove forests on the coast.

He said we must deliver results to control environmental pollution. said that the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is working diligently for the development the country. Pakistan joined the IMF program with the efforts of the Prime Minister and the economic team, he said.

Earlier, the conference was also addressed by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rehan Hanif and environmental experts.