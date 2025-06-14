UN supports key initiatives to boost South Punjab’s economic potential: official

MULTAN, Jun 14 (APP):United Nations Resident, Humanitarian Coordinator to Pakistan, Mohammad Yahya said on Saturday that South Punjab had immense economic potential and United Nations was extending support in different sectors to uplift the region’s infrastructure.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Multan Chamber of Commerce here on Saturday. Mohammad Yahya stated that UN’s 4000 persons were working across Pakistan. He stated that the region was an agriculture hub and FAO was working to promote agriculture, adding that the UN was also extending cooperation in skill development of youths.

“The UN always encourages learning and upgrading skill. South Punjab is an important geographical area and the UN would continue support in addressing challenges in climate change, technology, agriculture and other sectors,” he added. He also invited MCCI members to visit Islamabad as they would jointly run a campaign for maximum investment in South Punjab.

Ms Fernenda Thomaz, representative of IFAD, shared that IFAD was also contributing to the poverty alleviation project in 10 districts of south Punjab. “It provided livestock to 400,000 poor women and 7,300 landless women were provided with houses. Similarly, 40 community food banks supported 30,000 households,” she added.

President Multan Chamber of Commerce Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh gave a briefing on overall south Punjab, mentioning various challenges in agriculture, industry, climate change, girl education, poverty and other sectors. He also hailed Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for ensuring mega development projects in the region.

He urged the UN to pay further focus on south Punjab as it was lagging behind many other areas of the country. He also mentioned different uplift projects, developed after recommendation of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On this occasion, Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan, Advisor to Chairman Senate Misbah Khar, Vice President MCCI Muhammad Azhar Baloch and other notables were also present.