UK based Group visits ICCI, keen to bring huge investment in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): A high-profile business delegation from the Adam Mercer Group of Companies (AM Group), Friday visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to explore avenues for trade and investment in Pakistan.

The delegation was led by its Chairman, Chaudhry Shafiq Ur Rehman, who is also a Corporate Member of the UK-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said a press release.

During the meeting with ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, they discussed potential areas of cooperation in real estate, food, education and entrepreneurship development.

A large number of ICCI Executive Members and business leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the attendees, Chairman Chaudhry Shafiq Ur Rehman said that AM Group, which is already successfully operating in the hotel sector in Islamabad, is now keen to make substantial investments in diverse fields in Pakistan.

He added that the Group aims to empower youth through entrepreneurship training so they can become job creators instead of job seekers.

Welcoming the delegation, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood lauded the Group’s resolve to bring major investments to Pakistan and assured ICCI’s full support and facilitation to ensure a smooth process for the noble initiative.

Congratulating Farhaan Rehman for being elected the youngest Councillor of the London Borough of Hounslow, the ICCI President said, “Farhaan is a source of pride for the entire Pakistani nation. Our youth is immensely talented and only needs the right opportunities to shine globally.”

Sardar Tahir further highlighted ICCI’s strong focus on Chamber–academia linkages to promote entrepreneurial skills among the youth, noting that rapid urbanization in Pakistan presents vast opportunities in the housing and commercial sectors.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry also emphasized that ICCI, being the premier platform of the business community, is fully committed to supporting local and overseas investors, particularly through guidance, facilitation and coordination to boost economic development.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral business cooperation and pave the way for new investment ventures between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.