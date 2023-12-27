UAF produces 40 varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits in 2023: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, Dec 27 (APP):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has produced 40 varieties of different crops, vegetables and fruits in the year 2023 that will bring tangible results in term of agricultural productivity enhancement and prove as a millstone in the history of the university, said UAF Vice Chancellors Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He addressed the meeting of UAF faculty members in connection with annual achievements of the university at Iqbal Auditorium, here on Wednesday.

He said that the different varieties of wheat, soybean, sugarcane, Okra, Chickpea, mangoes, chia and others have been produced by the UAF scientists during last one year. All these efforts were made to address the problems of the agricultural sector and the farming community, he added.

He said that UAF has been declared the Agri Technology Park for the uplift of this sector. He urged the campus community to address the problems of the farming community and come up with viable solutions by keeping the issue in view.

He said that they are devising the agriculture policy for the 2023 to 2033 that will enable the agriculture sector to flourish and address the diffident challenges. This year the university has procured 8000 graduates and the enrollment in different programs has increased this year also.

He said that the university has arranged different community development such as 609 events as outreach enhancement, which is three times higher than last year.

He said that the university statutory bodies have approved the students’ council that would enhance the students’ participation to move the university towards progress.

He said that the university is not only well recognized in the country but also across the globe due to its decent works. It is the only institution in the country which has found place in the top 100 universities in the subject category worldwide.

He said that the university is running Pak Korea Nutrition Center (PKNC), Seed Center, Center for Advanced Studies and others in collaboration with international partners.

He said the PKNC funding has touched to Rs 4.5 billion that will help the issue of malnutrition effectively. He said that the total Planning and Development portfolio has crossed Rs.29 billion.

He said that the university is taking all possible measures to address the issue of the teaching community and students.

He applauded the efforts of the faculty for dedication in their working and to open up new avenue of development.