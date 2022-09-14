ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) wants enhanced business and investment relations with Pakistan in order to complement the economy of each other and achieve mutually beneficial results.

UAE also want to have more investors of Pakistan to invest in its economic zones and would encourage its investors to explore Pakistan for business and investment opportunities.

UAE and Pakistan have good potential to enhance cooperation in many areas including agriculture, food industry, tourism, hospitality, healthcare and others.

This was said by Rashid Abdelrehman Al-Ali Deputy Head of Mission of Embassy of UAE and Ahmed Mohammad Aljneibi Economic Advisor Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE in a meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry during their visit to ICCI.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, said that Pak-UAE bilateral relations are based on common foundations of history, religion and culture and urged the both countries to develop strong trade and economic relations to achieve more beneficial results.

He said that Pak-UAE bilateral trade in 2021-22 has crossed USD 10 billion mark and urged UAE to focus on importing more products from Pakistan, which are very competitive in terms of price and quality.

He said that several companies of UAE are already doing successful business in Pakistan in aviation, oil, ports and shipping, banking, telecommunications, insurance, real estate, food and technology sectors and more should come to Pakistan as many sectors of our economy are offering attractive opportunities of joint ventures and investment to foreign investors.

He also thanked the people and the government of UAE for providing generous support to the flood affectees in Pakistan.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI and Industry also spoke at the occasion and shared useful proposals for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and UAE.

Both sides also discussed setting up a Pak-UAE Business Council to further boost business relations between Pakistan and UAE.