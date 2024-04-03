Turkmenistan Ambassador, Pakistan’s minister discuss bilateral trade strategies

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, on Thursday congratulate the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on his recent appointment and engaged in discussions aimed at bolstering trade relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, particularly in trade, for the mutual benefit of both nations, said press release issued here.

The discussions centered on various aspects of Turkmen-Pakistani relations, highlighting cooperation based on principles of mutual respect and equality. Both parties expressed interest in enhancing trade volumes, with a focus on exploring new routes and transit trade agreements.

Ambassador Movlamov noted Turkmenistan’s potential to offer cost-effective electricity compared to local production in Pakistan, while also highlighting opportunities for collaboration in energy sectors such as LPG and electricity.

Minister Jam Kamal expressed optimism about the imminent signing of a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between the two countries which is in its final stage and either shall be signed in Islamabad or Ashgabat Capital of Turkmenistan.

Both officials agreed on the importance of exchanging delegations to facilitate smoother coordination and hasten the finalization of the TTA, aiming to boost trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.