Traders seek reduced taxes, conducive business environment

RAWALPINDI, Jun 10 (APP):Rawalpindi traders and business leaders expressed mixed reactions to Pakistan’s Federal Budget 2025-26, calling for tax reductions and improved business conditions during various interactions with APP.

Sharjeel Mir, a prominent businessman endorsed the government’s economic stabilization efforts but urged stronger agricultural support and incentives.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat welcomed salary class relief.

Sohail Altaf, RCCI Group Leader, acknowledged construction sector measures but highlighted persistent challenges.

“High electricity and gas prices remain major problems for local industries,” Altaf said and called for customs duty reductions.

Nadim Sheikh, former Raja Bazar Traders Association president, appreciated the national economic recovery.

“GDP growth of 2.68%, significant inflation reduction, and interest rate cuts from 22% to 11% are key positive indicators”, he said.

He highlighted improved macroeconomic indicators including a $1.9 billion current account surplus and $16.64 billion foreign exchange reserves that, he said, “have stabilized the rupee”.