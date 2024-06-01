Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation

PESHAWAR, Jun 01 (APP):Traders on Saturday demanded of the government to take pragmatic steps for improving law and order situation. They urged provincial and federal tax departments and authorities to respect dignity during actions and enforcement of rules and regulations and orders.

During a joint meeting of various trade bodies and associations of Peshawar held under chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq at the Chamber House here Saturday, the business community asked the government to end issuance of illegal notices, harassment and unnecessary actions by concerned authorities. Traders want permanent solutions to border-related issues. They demanded steps to make a fully functional dry-port. The government should pay attention to developing small and medium scale business and industry, along with the mining, marble sector, they stressed. The traders asked the government to retain tax-exemption for erstwhile FATA/merged district and Provincial Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).

They placed their trust in the Businessman Forum (BF) leader and former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and pledged their support to BF for the upcoming election of the SCCI.

The meeting was attended by leader of the Businessman Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour, Anjuman-e-Tajran KP President and former president of the Chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, Senior Vice President SCCI Sanaullah Khan, Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, Peshawar Fruit Market President Haji Alif Khan, Haji Mushtaq Hussain, IAP President Ayub Zakori, Peshawar Jirga Chairman Habibullah Zahid, Saraf Bazar Andar Sher President Sherfarzand, SIEA Kohat Road Peshawar President Wahid Arif Awan, executive members of the chamber Javed Akhtar, Fazal Muqeem, Pervez Khan Khattak, Ismail Safi, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Engr Maqsood Anwar Pervez, Sherbaz Bilour, former SVPs of the SCCI Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Naeem Butt, former VP Shuja Muhammad, Aftab Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Asghar, Haji Naseer, Gohar Islam, President Shoba Bazar Malik Miraj, President Khyber Bazar Khalid Mehmood, President Karimpur II Khurram Shahzad, Chairman Tajir Itehad University Road Haji Amir Nawaz, Abdul Rashid, traders, industrialists, importers and exporters.

The traders apprised the meeting about issues relating to border closure, Police, Excise, Custom, Pesco, SNGPL, Tax-authorities, KPRA, obstacles in export, trade and harassment, illegal actions by the federal and provincial relevant departments. They asked SCCI to take up all issues with the government and authorities to resolve them.

Ilyas Bilour said BF is the only forum which has played a vital role in resolution of business community issues. He urged community vote and support for the forum in the upcoming SCCI’ elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Ishaq said the SCCI has played a role in resolution of business community issues by proactively taking up with authorities at central and provincial level. He said SCCI believed in self-less services to the business community and for the last 25 years, the businessman forum won elections with heavy margin and mandate and continued services to the traders. He urged the community to vote in favour of BF to continue this sequel of indiscriminate services.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhammad Afzal and other traders’ leaders also spoke on the occasion and shed light on traders’ issues and the SCCI’s role toward their amicable resolution.