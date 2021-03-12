ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):The production of farm tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 52.87 percent to 31,199 units during eight months of current financial year 2020-21, against the production of 20,408 units in same period of last year.

During July-February 2020-21, the production of trucks, however, witnessed a declining trend as it went down to 2,021 units as compared to 2,425 units last year, showing decrease of 16.65 percent, latest data of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) revealed.

Similarly, the output of buses plunged to 385 units during the period under review from 430 units last year, showing decrease of 10.46 percent.

Production of pickups has witnessed an increase of 22.17 percent to 12,136 units from 9,933 units last year whereas 6,439 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured during eight months of FY 2020-21 in the country compared to 2,953 units during the same months of last year, thus showing an increase of 118.04 percent.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars rose by 8.27 percent to 88,997 units during the period under review against the production of 82,196 units during last year, the data revealed.

The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country plunged to 1266,444 units during the period under review from the production of 1088,714 units last year, showing a growth of 16.32 percent, it added.