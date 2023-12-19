Tractor assembling grew by 55.58 percent in four months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Tractor assembling in the country during first four months of current financial year increased by 55.58 percent as compared the assembling of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2023 about 17,259 tractors were locally produced as compared the production of 11,093 tractors of the same period of last year, according the data of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

As compared to the corresponding month of last year, tractor production in the country during the month of October, 2023 grew by 80.74 percent as 5,536 tractors were locally assembled as against the assembling of 3,063 tractors of the same month of last year.

During the period under review, the overall output of LSMI in the country witnessed a negative growth of 0.44 percent as compared the production of the same period of last year.

The output of the industries including food, beverages, wearing apparel, coke, petroleum products, chemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment witnessed growth during the period under review.

Where as the output of tobacco, textile, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, automobiles, other transport equipment and furniture areas decreased during the period under review.