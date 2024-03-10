Tiwana addresses IRS Officers of 50th STP

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): The passing-out ceremony of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Officers of 50th Specialized Training Programme (STP) was held here at IRS Academy with Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the FBR chairman congratulated the officers for successfully completing the STP and wished them well for their future career.Talking about the significance of tax collection and compliance, the Chairman expressed optimism that revenue collection target for the ongoing year would be achieved.

He commended the IRS officers for their efforts in ensuring implementation of tax laws across the country.The Chairman also praised the Director General IRS Academy for imparting quality training to the officers. Emphasising the importance of continuous learning and development, he encouraged the officers to use their newly acquired skills to improve tax administration in Pakistan.

The graduating officers were presented with certificates and awards for their outstanding performance during the programme. The STP is a rigorous training programme designed to equip IRS officers with the skills and knowledge necessary to carry out their future responsibilities effectively. The 50th batch of the STP comprised of 25 officers, who underwent an intensive yearlong training programme covering various aspects of tax administration.

The passing-out ceremony concluded successfully which also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the graduating officers. They will now join the ranks of the Assistant Commissioner IRS in field offices and perform their responsibilities to ensure compliance with tax laws.

Former chairpersons and senior officers of the FBR also attended the ceremony.