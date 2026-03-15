Timely measures to save spring maize from pests suggested to improve yields

MULTAN, Mar 15 (APP):Punjab’s spring maize crop can face attack from several harmful pests, including the stem borer, leaf miner, armyworm, and tobacco caterpillar, posing a serious threat to yields if not controlled timely, officials said.

According to the Punjab Agriculture Department, the stem borer is the most damaging pest. Found in almost all maize-growing areas of Pakistan, the adult insect is yellowish, while its eggs are flat, oval, and pale yellow. The larva, white with four brown lines on its rear, grows to 20–25 mm in length. A female lays over 300 eggs in clusters on the underside of leaves. Larvae develop through six stages over 14–28 days, then form pupae inside the stem. Adult moths emerge three weeks later.

The stem borer attacks maize when plants reach about 4 inches in height, cutting off the shoots and causing wilting, said official sources. It may also attack male parts of the maize plant and damage cobs. Farmers are advised to regularly inspect their fields, remove infested plants for fodder, and plow leftover crop residues into the soil after harvest. Night light traps can be used to kill adult moths.

The slow-growing leaf miner sucks sap from leaves, leaving white marks and causing gradual leaf drying. Severe infestations result in upper leaves surviving while most leaves dry, reducing crop productivity. The active armyworm attacks leaves and male parts, feeding heavily on leaf sap. Heavy infestations can significantly reduce yield. Farmers are urged to spray recommended insecticides under the guidance of local agriculture officials.

The tobacco caterpillar, previously a threat to tobacco, berseem, and cotton, has recently started attacking maize. Its larvae feed on leaves, sometimes cutting hairs of cobs and entering cobs to damage grains. Severe infestations can destroy entire plants.

Officials also advised farmers to implement crop rotation, maintain field hygiene, and control weeds promptly. Applying insecticides followed by irrigation and avoiding unnecessary damage to plants can help protect maize from pest damage.

By following these measures, farmers can minimize losses and ensure healthy spring maize production despite the pest threat, the official sources concluded.