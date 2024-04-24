Three schemes approved

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):The Provincial Development Working Party, Punjab (PDWP) in its 50th meeting of current financial

year (2023-24) here on Wednesday approved three development schemes with

an estimated cost of Rs 4697.219 million.

The meeting was presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan which

approved the following schemes:

CM Plants for Pakistan Green Punjab Initiative for Rawalpindi Division at the cost of Rs 1000 million,

provision of Ambulance Service for Motorways in Punjab at the cost of Rs 700 million and

Construction of Underpass along Bedian Road at Roundabout near Lahore Ring Road (LRR)

at the cost of Rs 2997.219 million.

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, the board members,

senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.