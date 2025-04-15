Three-day “Made in Gujranwala Exhibition” concludes after a grand success

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):The three-day “Made in Gujranwala Exhibition” concluded after a grand success, with the participation business community, Federal ministers and diplomats participating enthusiastically.

The business community of the twin cities, including the presidents and members of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), depicted the industrial exhibition organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and industry as vital for increasing the country’s exports.

The closing ceremony was attended by a large number of ambassadors of different countries, including, Dean of Diplomatic Corps in Islamabad and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and diplomats, and Gujranwala’s industry and manufacturing industries were declared important for the economic development of Pakistan.

Organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the expo provided a dynamic platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators to connect, showcase top-quality products, and discovers the latest market trends.

During the event, almost 87 industries set up their stalls that featured a wide range of products including home appliances, sanitary ware, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, apparel, plastic goods, paints, and various items from the electrical sector.

The exhibition, focused on “Made in Gujranwala” products, was formally inaugurated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan.

“These products (displayed at the exhibition) will not only meet local needs but will also find markets abroad. I believe our market share will grow significantly,” remarked Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb while speaking at the inaugural session.”

The Minister said the expo gave a lot of encouragement that Pakistan has such products that are internationally competitive and could become a global brand as we go forward.

The country needs to exploit the international export market through competitive productivity, adding that the products showcased at the exhibition should not be used only in Pakistan, but also exported to other countries, he said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledged robust government support for Pakistan’s exporters, envisioning a unified business front that could elevate national exports to $100 billion over the next eight years.

Praising the GCCI for organizing the event, he vowed to transform Gujranwala into the country’s leading export cluster, citing its legacy of craftsmanship and industrial expertise.

SAPM on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar praised the city’s dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, calling Gujranwala the fastest-growing hub for SMEs in Pakistan.

He said that sectors such as ceramics, sanitary ware, plastics, home appliances, and food and beverages are not only flourishing locally but also gaining recognition on the international stage.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi called for empowering key sectors, including business, farming and industry, to drive national progress and lead the country towards economic development.

He praised GCCI for successfully organizing the Expo being held from April 11-13, 2025, which had brought together industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to showcase local production, craftsmanship, and innovation.