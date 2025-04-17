Textile exports rise by 9.38% to Rs.13.6 bln in 3 quarters

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Textile exports witnessed an increase of 9.38 per cent during the first three quarters of the current financial year (July-March) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 13,613.702 million during the July-March (2024-25) against the exports of $ 12,445.935 million during July-March (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included cotton cloth the export of which increased by 0.11 percent to $ 1,424.503 million from $ 1,422.886 million while the export of knitwear surged by 16.82 percent to $ 3,785.369 million from $ 3,240.272 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included bed wear, the export of which rose by 13.70 percent to $2,374.260 million from $ 2,088.267 million, towels by 4.46 percent to $ 818.733 million from $ 783.799 million; tents, canvas, and tarpaulin up by 14.46 percent to $ 101.135 million this year compared to the exports of $ 88.359 million last year.

Similarly, the export of ready-made garments grew by 19.05 percent to $ 3,091.574 million from $ 2,596.889 million, art, silk and synthetic textile rose by 11.06 percent to $ 303.919 million from $ 273.660 million; made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 9.80 percent to $ 588.138 million from $ 535.662 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 3.79 percent to $ 561.382 million from $ 540.883 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.45 percent to $0.871 million from $56.086 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn declined by 32.01 percent to $538.381 million from $791.808 million whereas the export of cotton carded or combed dipped by 99.20 percent from $0.752 million to $0.006 million during the period under review.

The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also declined by 4.44 percent to $26.612 million from $25.431 million.

Meanwhile, on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the textile exports from the country witnessed an increase of 9.97 percent during March 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The textile exports in March 2025 were recorded $ 1,429.968 million against the exports of $ 1,300.288 million in March 2024.

On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the textile exports increased by 1.18 percent in March 2025 when compared to the exports of $ 1,413.265 million in February 2025, according to PBS data.