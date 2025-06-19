Textile exports rise by 7.37% to Rs.16.365 bln in 11 months

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Textile exports witnessed an increase of 7.37 per cent during the first eleven months of the current financial year (July-May) as compared to the corresponding months of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The textile exports from the country were recorded at $ 16,365.325 million during the July-May (2024-25) against the exports of $ 15,241.482 million during July-May (2023-24).

The textile commodities that contributed in trade growth included knitwear the export of which increased by 14.46 percent to $ 4,555.345 million from $ 3,980.000 million while the export of bed wear surged by 10.56 percent to $ 2,839.509 million from $ 2,568.185 million.

The other commodities that witnessed growth in trade included towels, the export of which rose by 2.84 percent to $995.423 million from $ 967.936 million, tents, canvas, and tarpaulin by 9.58 percent to $ 177.770 million from $ 107.476 million; readymade garments up by 16.35 percent to $ 3,768.432 million this year compared to the exports of $ 3,238.818 million last year.

Similarly, the export of art, silk and synthetic textile grew by 8.90 percent to $ 365.708 million from $ 335.816 million, made up articles (excl. towels and bed wear) increased by 8.78 percent to $ 713.267 million from $ 655.721 million while the export of other textile materials went up by 2.24 percent to $ 673.474 million from $ 658.702 million.

The textile commodities that witnessed negative trade growth included raw cotton the exports of which declined by 98.45 percent to $0.871 million from $56.086 million.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn declined by 32.04 percent to $618.535 million from $910.193 million whereas the export of cotton carded or combed dipped by 99.28 percent from $0.837 million to $0.006 million during the period under review.

The export of cotton cloth came down by 2.27 percent to $1,686.309 million from $1,730.834 million while the exports of yarn other than cotton yarn also declined by 0.65 percent to $30.676 million from $90.878 million.

Meanwhile, on Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the textile exports from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.75 percent during May 2025 as compared to the corresponding month of last year.

The textile exports in May 2025 were recorded $1,530.927 million against the exports of $1,558.235 million in May 2024.

On Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the textile exports however increased by 25.42 percent in May 2025 when compared to the exports of $ 1,220.661 million in April 2025, according to PBS data.