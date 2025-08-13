Telenor secures No. 1 position in Cybersecurity excellence

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Telenor Pakistan has once again received top honors at the Telecom Cyber Security Awards 2025, organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The company was recognized in Category (1)— industry’s benchmark for cyber threat defense, information security, and resilience—for its outstanding compliance with the Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure Security Regulations (CTDISR) said a news release.

This achievement follows PTA’s rigorous annual audit and revalidation process, which assesses operators on their adherence to stringent cybersecurity protocols safeguarding Pakistan’s national telecom infrastructure. Telenor Pakistan achieved one of the highest compliance percentages in the industry, reaffirming its position as a leader in cybersecurity readiness.

The award was presented to Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer and Shan ul Haq, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Telenor Pakistan, by Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, during a ceremony attended by senior government officials, the PTA Chairman, and industry leaders from the telecom and technology sectors.

Commenting on the recognition, Awais Vohra, Chief Technology Officer, Telenor Pakistan said: “Winning this award for the second year in a row reflects Telenor Pakistan’s strong commitment to protecting our customers’ data, network, and systems from evolving cyber threats. We ensure that security is embedded from the design phase whenever we develop a product or service, enabling us to build trust and resilience from the ground up. We will continue to strengthen our security measures, work closely with industry partners, and introduce new solutions to help create a safer digital future for Pakistan.”

This consecutive win underscores Telenor Pakistan’s commitment to setting new industry standards for cybersecurity excellence and its continued contribution to building a secure, resilient, and trusted digital ecosystem in Pakistan.