Telenor honored with two awards

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Telenor Pakistan has been recognised with two prestigious awards at the HR Digital Transformation and Analytics Awards 2025, hosted by Corporate World Intelligence (CWI).

These accolades underscore the company’s progressive approach to human resources and its ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to empower its workforce and drive future-ready solutions.

The company was awarded AI Innovator in Pakistan’s HR Landscape for its cutting-edge AI-powered HR chatbot, which is revolutionising employee engagement, streamlining internal processes, and reshaping the way HR services are delivered. Additionally, Telenor Pakistan’s Chief People Officer, Areej Khan, was named Visionary CHRO of the Year in recognition of her leadership and purpose-driven initiatives that have significantly advanced organisational transformation and employee well-being.

Reflecting on the achievement, Areej Khan, Chief People Officer, Telenor Pakistan, stated: “At Telenor Pakistan, we are continuously evolving our People First strategy to create a workplace that is agile, inclusive, and future-ready. I am honored by this recognition and proud of our team’s relentless efforts to create meaningful impact.”

The recognition comes as Telenor Pakistan continues to enhance the employee experience by introducing digital solutions, prioritising well-being, and fostering a culture of inclusion. From simplifying HR operations with smart tools to embedding purpose and empathy in leadership, the company is setting new benchmarks for how modern organisations engage and support their people.

Headquartered in Malaysia, Corporate World Intelligence (CWI) is a globally recognised platform that celebrates leadership and excellence through international summits, strategic forums, and business intelligence events. The accolades awarded to Telenor Pakistan reaffirm its position as a leader in tech-driven HR innovation and its ongoing commitment to fostering a progressive, people-focused workplace culture.